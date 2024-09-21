All Roads Lead To Dargah On Friday Following Eid-e-Milad

Srinagar: Tens of thousands of devotees from across the Kashmir Valley converged at the revered Hazratbal shrine here on Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the day when Prophet Mohammad (SAW) was born.

The number swelled as the day progressed and a sea of devotees was seen at the shrine and its adjacent sprawling lawns along the banks of Dal Lake especially during Zuhr prayers.

Most people were seen folding their hands while some had tears trickling down their faces as they prayed. People also offered ‘Durud’ and recited the Holy Qur’an.

The people including men, women and children thronged the Shrine to catch a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad on the occasion.

A good number of devotees also participated in night long prayers “Shab Khawani” during which special prayers were offered on Thursday night.

Besides Hazratbal, congregational prayers were also held at Asarisharif Kalashpora, Jenab Sahib Soura, Lal Bazaar, Punjura Shopian, Khiram Sirhama Anantnag, Seer Hamadan, Kaba Marg, Qaimoh, Ahamshrief Bandipora and Hazrat Janbaz Wali (RA) Baramulla. Nightlong prayers were held across the Valley where imams threw light on the pious life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the devotees.

A festive look prevailed for the past several days as various mosques and shrines in this summer capital of the state and other major towns were decked with lights and buntings.

