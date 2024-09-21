4 BSF Men Killed, Many Injured As Bus Falls Into Nallah In Budgam

Srinagar: At least four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died and over two dozen others were injured after a bus they were travelling fell into a nallah (rivulet) in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

They said a civil bus hired by the BSF for the second phase of election duty fell into the water body near Brel, Watarhaal area of Budgam, leading to death of four men and injuries to several others.

“Today on 20/09/2024 a bus carrying BSF soldiers has skidded off the road at Waterhail in district Budgam. Joint Rescue operations of SDRF Budgam and other agencies (was launched),” SDRF said, adding, four dead bodies were recovered while injured BSF personnel were shifted to hospital.

As many as 26 Assembly Constituencies- 15 in Kashmir and 11 in Jammu- in the districts of Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch shall go to polls in the second phase on September 25.

Meanwhile the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri accompanied by IGP Kashmir VK Birdi, DIG BSF, SSP Srinagar visited SMHS Hospital to enquire about the well-being of BSF Jawans who were injured in an accident at village Brell, near Waterhail of Budgam, after a Bus with 36 BSF jawans of G/124 Adhoc 404 BSF fell in a Nallah.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent of SMHS and other medical staff briefed about the treatment being provided to the injured jawans. He informed that the specialist physicians along with other staff are monitoring the condition and treatment of all jawans for their fast recovery.

On the occasion, Div Com and other senior officers of police and BSF interacted with the injured and enquired about their well-being.

Div Com directed MS SMHS to provide all medical help to the injured BSF Jawans and also assured full assistance from the Divisional Administration.

