PM Modi embarks on 3-day visit to US

NEW DELHI: The Quad has emerged as a key grouping to work for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he left for the US on a three-day visit.

During the extent of his visit, Modi will attend the annual Quad summit at Wilmington in Delaware, address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the UN General Assembly in New York, and hold a roundtable with CEOs of top American firms working in the technology sector.

The Quad summit is being hosted on Saturday by US President Joe Biden in his hometown of Wilmington.

