India advanced from 10th place in 2014 to become 5th largest economy in 2019: Puri

HOUSTON: Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded India’s economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country has advanced from the 10th largest economy in 2014 to the 5th largest by 2019, surpassing the UK.

Speaking at a community reception, organized by Consul General of India in Houston, D C Manjunath, at India House here, Puri emphasized Houston’s pivotal role in the global energy sector, particularly in green hydrogen and aerospace.

Expressing his thoughts about deepening US-India collaboration in the clean energy sector, Puri praised India’s refining capacity and initiatives in biofuel blending, aiming to boost refining capacity to 300 million metric tons per annum.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print