Giving anticipatory bail in NDPS Act case ‘very serious’ issue, unheard of: SC

NEW DELHI: Granting anticipatory bail in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is a “very serious” issue and “unheard of”, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai and also comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and K V Viswanathan was hearing a plea filed by an accused seeking regular bail in a case lodged for alleged offences under provisions of the NDPS Act in West Bengal.

The bench directed the West Bengal government to consider whether the state proposes to file an application seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to four accused in a case.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print