BJP targeting 3 families to hide its failures: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that BJP has been targeting three families including Abdullahs in a bid to hide its failures.

Speaking with reporters in Budgam, Omar Abdullah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srinagar might have targeted the three families as there is nothing with them to show to the people.

“We cannot expect anything else from BJP. The party has wasted last six years here. Jammu has witnessed revival of militancy, but BJP is busy in targeting three families,” Omar said.

Replying to a query, he said PM Modi has never answered to any question after assuming power, but “We don’t hide anywhere.”—KNO

