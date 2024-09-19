NC-Congress following Pak roadmap in J&K, Article 370 won’t come back: PM Modi in Katra

Jammu (Katra): Prime Minister Narendera Modi Wednesday said remarks of Pakistan’s defence minister Khawja Asif’s assertions suggest the National Conference and Congress were following Pakistan’s agenda in J&K. He, however, said no power on earth can bring Article 370 and Article 35 A back as long as BJP is in power.

“Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif claimed that Pakistan was on the same page on Article 370 and Article 35 A as to what NC-Congress alliance is advocating. This shows that NC-Congress are trying to implement Pakistan’s agenda in J&K,” Prime Minister Modi said addressing a massive election rally at Katra, Jammu, . “Article 370 and Article 35 A have gone forever and have no power and bring it back as long as BJP is in power.”

This was the second rally in a day by PM Modi. Earlier, he addressed a massive rally in Srinagar. About the Statehood, PM Modi said that BJP was committed to return the Statehood to J&K as promised on the floor of the House already.

He said while Congress left no stone unturned to defame Maharaja Hari Singh, BJP in respect to Maharaja, announced holiday on Maharaja’s birth day. “NC-Congress has always treated Reasi-Kathua step motherly. “You expressed faith in me and I gave you the world’s highest ever rail bridge over Chenab which is several feet higher than the Eiffel tower of Paris,” Modi said.

He said that it was the BJP government that started the Vandhay Bharat Express train from Delhi to Katra. “More facilities are added to the railway stations of Katra and Reasi,” Modi said.

Modi said Pakal Dul, Rattley, Kiru and Kawar power projects are under construction. “These projects will provide livelihood to Jammu youth besides electricity,” he said, adding that a new Medical College has come up in Udhampur and district hospital has also been completed in Reasi district.

He said railway connectivity in J&K is luring more than 2 Crore tourists visited the UT. “Over 95 lakh devotees alone visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine,” he said, adding that in the coming years, a record number of tourists are set to visit the region that will boost the livelihood of people.

Training his guns at three families again—Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhi’s, PM Modi said that these families always gave a step motherly treatment to Reasi and Kathua. “These parties even allowed our water to go across the border. They couldn’t construct a dam at Shahpur Kandi. It is the BJP that constructed the dam to provide water supply to hundreds of farmers, who are earning their livelihood,” he said.

Congress believes in Naxal thinking and imported thinking. “You need to be cautious. It was under this Naxal thinking, Congress attacked Dogra creed in Jammu. Congress family is the one who promoted corruption across the country,” he said. “Look at the height, Congress attacks on Dogra heritage on Dogra soil.” He said Congress sells “nafrat ka samaan on mohabat ki dukaan”. “It is the Congress who did injustice with Jammu,” Modi said, and asked the people to vote against three families on September 25 in large numbers—(KNO)

