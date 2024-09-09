AP’s Muntazir Mohi-Ud-Din withdraws papers from Budgam seat

Srinagar: Apni Party candidate from Budgam assembly segment, Muntazir Mohi-Ud-Din withdrew his nomination papers on Monday.

Muntazir said that he has withdrawn his nomination papers today to give a chance to the people to opt for the deserving candidate.

“There are many big names in the electoral fray from Budgam constituency, who can play big role in the assembly for the people,” Muntazir said, adding that thus he had decided to withdraw his nomination papers today.

Pertinently, the former chief minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi are among the ten candidates, who are vying for the seat—(KNO)

