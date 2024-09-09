PDP withdraws support for Taj Mohi u Din, decides to field own candidate from Uri

Srinagar,: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has withdrawn its support for senior leader Taj Mohi u Din in Uri constituency after Apni Party extended its support to him.

The PDP states that it will now field their own candidate for the upcoming elections from Uri constituency.

Confirming the development PDP’s Mohammad Rafique Rather said that they are ideologically apart from the Apni Party.

It has became natural for them to withdraw the support after Apni Party announced its support to him.

“In view of Apni party extending support to Taj Mohuddin in Uri constituency, PDP has decided to withdraw its support to him and put out party’s own candidate,” PDP wrote in a post on X.

Reacting to PDP’s decision, Taj Mohi u Din said that it was their wish to support him, and it is their wish to withdraw. “I had already informed PDP during the press conference that the Apni Party was supporting me,” he said—(KNO)

