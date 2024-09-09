NC-INC alliance just a seat sharing, INC silent on Article 370 issue: Basharat Bukhari

Srinagar: Senior PDP leader and its candidate for Wagoora-Kreeri in upcoming assembly elections, Syed Basharat Bukhari on Monday said that the NC-INC alliance is purely limited to seat sharing, saying that the Congress party has continued to maintain silence of Article 370 issue.

Bukhari said that the alliance is just about seat sharing, and in places where it may not work, they term it a ‘friendly contest.’

While the NC has been vocal about Article 370, the Congress has remained silent on the particular issue,” he said while questioning Congress’s silence.

Regarding delimitation and the electoral process, Bukhari said that while candidates may not always know the outcome, “it is ultimately the people who choose their leaders, with the grace of Almighty Allah.”

He expressed confidence in his campaign and said, “I am here to win, and my work reflects that. I am focused on representing the people rather than defeating others.”

Asked about the AIP (Awami Ittihad Party), Bukhari said that he don’t know about the AIP wave. “Seeking votes on the basis of releasing Er Rashid from jail was wrong. The focus should be on practical work rather than sympathy.”—

