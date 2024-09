ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s capital was tense on Sunday ahead of a planned rally by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party to press the government for his release.

Khan has been in jail since his arrest on August 5, 2023.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally is being held on a ground near the Sangjani Cattle Market in the suburbs of Islamabad.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print