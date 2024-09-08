Many Kashmiri Pandit organisations decide to refrain from electoral process over ‘genocide denial’

JAMMU: As the polling dates for the maiden Assembly polls after abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir draws near, several organisations of the Kashmiri Pandit community has decided to refrain from the electoral process in the Union Territory over “persistent denial of their genocide”.

The decision to abstain from the polling was taken at Kashmiri pandit citizens meet held here in the light of the Assembly elections scheduled to take place in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

The event, attended by a significant number of Kashmiri Pandit leaders, focused on the ethical and political dilemma of participating in an election that “continues to disregard the community’s demand for recognition of their genocide” and the resultant “forced exodus” from their homeland.