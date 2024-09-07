Srinagar Police rescue missing girl; Suspect arrested

Srinagar A frantic search in Srinagar ended with the safe rescue of a minor girl who had gone missing after she had been to see her ailing grandfather.

An official said ,that the girl’s mother had approached the police on September 5, 2024, when her daughter failed to return home since she had left her grandfather’s house on September 1.

Srinagar police were right on their toes, getting an FIR No. 101/2024 registered under sections 137 BNS and 3/4 of the POCSO Act, the official said.

Due to this timely intervention on their part, the girl was rescued safely, and one suspect was arrested in this connection, he said.

‘’The suspect has been retained in custody as the investigation proceeds further. She will be handed over to her family soon after a medical check-up’’, he added.

The recovery in this case underlines the importance of timely police intervention and, simultaneously, the importance of community vigilance as far as the safety of minors is concerned.— (KB)

