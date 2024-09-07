Excise policy case: Kejriwal was party to ‘criminal conspiracy’, says CBI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was “party to the criminal conspiracy” of the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy since the beginning, the CBI has alleged in its latest supplementary charge sheet in the case.

Concluding its probe with the submission of the fifth and final charge sheet in the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that Kejriwal already had a “pre-conceived idea of privatising” the excise policy, which was scrapped after allegations of corruption surfaced.

“He (Kejriwal) demanded monetary support for his party AAP in the month of March 2021, when the policy was being formulated by the GoM headed by the co-accused Manish Sisodia.

