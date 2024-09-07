Govt notifies uniform marketing code for medical devices sector

NEW DELHI: The government has notified a uniform code for marketing practices for the medical device industry in order to curb unethical practices.

In a notification, Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has asked the medical devices association to prohibit organising workshops abroad for healthcare professionals, offering them hotel stays or monetary grants.

“All associations should constitute an ethics committee for marketing practices in medical devices (ECMPMD), upload it on their websites along with a detailed procedure of complaints, which will be linked to the UCPMP portal of Department of Pharmaceuticals,” the notification said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print