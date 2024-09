J&K Polls: Er Rasheed’s brother to contest from Langate as AIP releases another list

Srinagar:Awami Ittihaad Party on Saturday announced list of candidates for remaining seats for the upcoming assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the list, Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh, brother of jailed AIP supremo Er Rasheed, to contest from Langate seat.

Per list, advocate Mursaleen will contest from Sopore, Er Muneer Khan from Uri, Mohammad Muzaffar Dar from Rafiabad, Adil Nazir Khan from Gulmarg, Peerzada Firdous from Kupwara, Er Jahengeer Khan for Khansahib, Abdul Majid Banday for Handwara and Ashok Kumar Raina for Chamb—(KNO)

