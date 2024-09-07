Er Rashid led AIP releases party manifesto in Sgr

Srinagar: Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) led by jailed Member of Parliament, Engineer Abdul Rashid Sheikh on Saturday released the party manifesto here in Srinagar and vowed unconditional release of all the persons languishing in different jails across India.

The party while releasing the manifesto, said that no innocent youth will be in jails if the party is voted to power, adding that it will work to revoke PSA and UAPA like acts.

The party has also promised that there will be a complete ban on liquor sale, besides there will be free medical tests in the hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, the party further said that it will also work on restoration of schemes and autonomy of University of Kashmir (KU).

The party also promised free computers to those students who have qualified 8th standard.

The party also promised safeguarding of Kashmir students and traders working and studying outside the Jammu and Kashmir in different parts of India.

Furthermore, while addressing the presser, the party has promised to restore the decades-old practice of Darbar Move, which was stopped by the Lieutenant Governor led administration in Jammu and Kashmir a few year ago—(KNO)

