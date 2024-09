KATHMANDU: Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will be embarking on his maiden foreign visit to the USA to take part in the UN General Assembly, breaking the tradition of visiting a neighbouring country first.

The date of his departure has not yet been announced.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Oli on Thursday endorsed his visit to the USA, government-run Gorkhapatra daily reported quoting a senior cabinet minister.

