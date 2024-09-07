No question of talks with Pakistan until peace returns to J&K permanently: Amit Shah in Jammu

Jammu,: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said that there can be no talks with the Pakistan until peace becomes a permanent feature in Jammu and Kashmir and that Statehood will be restored at an appropriate time after Assembly polls.

“National Conference has advocated talks with Pakistan in its manifesto. Let me make it clear that there can be no talks with Pakistan until peace becomes a permanent feature in J&K,” Shah said addressing a massive gathering in Jammu.He kick-started the election campaign for the BJP.

He dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Gujjar-Bakerwal and Dalit reservation stating that “no power can touch this reservation.”

Taking a jibe at the NC-Congress for claiming they will bring back the statehood to J&K. “Perhaps, Rahul baba and Omar are unaware of my August 5, 2019 speech where I have clarified that statehood will be restored to J&K post polls at an appropriate time,” he said. In a scathing attack on Rahul and Omar, the Union Home Minister said: “I wonder how they can bring back statehood. Can they clarify? It is the Prime Minister Narendera Modi led government that can give back the statehood to J&K.”

He said that it will be the first election in J&K when there is only one flag, one constitution and one Prime Minister. “Prime Minister is always one for the nation. From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, there is only one PM that is Narendera Modi,” Shah said.

Asking the BJP workers to come along with four families early morning and finish voting by 11:30 am. Shah asked the workers to take a pledge that they will vote against Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis. He also raised the slogan: “Jahan Huway Balidan Mukherji, Wo Kashmiri Hamara hai.”

Shah said that as a politician, people of Jammu and Kashmir should read the writing on the wall that NC-Congress can never form government in J&K. Lashing out at PDP for advocating cross LoC trade, Shah said the profit earned out the trade would directly go into the pockets of “terror mentors.”

Taking a jibe at NC for befooling people in the name of Autonomy, Shah said it was because of this slogan, 40,000 people lost their lives in J&K in the past three decades. “No body can talk about Autonomy now. Gone are those days,” he said.

Shah urged the BJP workers not to vote for NC, Congress and PDP as they want to revive terrorism, separatism and stone pelting in J&K. “These parties want release of terror mentors and those who spent money to promote stone pelting. Does they deserve votes for this,” Shah asked as workers shouted “NO”.

The Union Home Minister said that NC wants to change the name of Shankaracharya hill to Takhtay Sulaiman. “We will not allow this come what may,” he said. He said that it was the NC that forced the then Maharaja of J&K Hari Singh to flee Kashmir. “Later, what returned to J&K was the body of Hari Singh, who acceded to India in 1947,”he said—(KNO)

