J-K heading for ‘historic’ assembly elections under national flag and Constitution: Amit Shah

JAMMU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the assembly polls, which he said are the first under the national flag and the Constitution following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government.

He accused the Congress-National Conference alliance of making attempts to revive the “old system”.

The NDA government will not allow the revival of terrorism, “autonomy”, and injustice with any community including Gujjars, Pahari, Bakerwals and Dalits who were granted reservation by the BJP dispensation, he said.

