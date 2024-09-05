Kejriwal, CBI spar over bail to Delhi CM in excise policy case; SC reserves judgement

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday vehemently opposed in the Supreme Court the CBI’s argument that he should have approached the trial court first for bail in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, asserting it would not be fair to send the matter back to the trial court at this stage.

After protracted arguments by the counsel for the beleaguered AAP leader and the central probe agency, the court reserved its judgement on separate pleas filed by Kejriwal for bail and against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Questioning the maintainability of Kejriwal’s pleas, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the central agency, submitted that even in the money laundering case in which he had challenged his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he was sent back by the apex court to the trial court.

