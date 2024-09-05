Contesting from two assembly seats not sign of weakness: Omar

BUDGAM (J-K): National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Thursday said contesting from two assembly seats is not a sign of weakness, but proves the strength of his party.

Abdullah has filed nomination for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls from two seats — Ganderbal and Budgam.

“My colleagues wanted to show that the NC is not fighting this election from a weak position, but a strong one. My contesting from two seats is not a sign of weakness, but strength, it is the proof of the NC’s strength,” Abdullah told reporters here after filing nomination papers.

