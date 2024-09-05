Excise policy case: CBI questions maintainability of Kejriwal’s bail plea in SC

NEW DELHI: Questioning the maintainability of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that he should have first approached the trial court for bail in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the central agency, submitted before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan that even in the money laundering case, Kejriwal, who had challenged his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was sent back by the apex court to the trial court.

“He has approached Delhi High Court directly without going to sessions court. Under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), both have concurrent jurisdiction. My preliminary objection is he must first go to trial court,” Raju said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print