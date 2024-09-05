PDP’s GN Hanjura criticises Omar Abdullah for contesting from 2 seats

Budgam: Former minister and People’s Democratic Party senior leader Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura Thursday criticised National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah for contesting assembly election from two seats.

Omar Abdullah on Wednesday filed nomination papers for Ganderbal seat, while he will submit papers for Budgam constituency today.

Lone, while speaking with reporters after filing nomination papers for Charar-I-Sharief seat, pointed out that Abdullah’s decision to contest from two seats suggests uncertainty about his chances of winning.

“If Omar Abdullah truly believed that the people are with him, he would not have felt the need to contest from two different constituencies. His decision shows a clear lack of confidence in his own claims of widespread support,” Lone added.

He also said that his 2014 election victory was not a result of his personal popularity but was largely due to the hard work and dedication of his party workers and supporters.

“It was supporters who made me victorious in 2014, and I firmly believe that their determination will help us secure a win again, with an even greater margin this time,” Lone added—(KNO)

