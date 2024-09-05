Evil forces in outside world meet their end in India: RSS chief

PUNE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said evil forces that flourish in the rest of the world meet their nemesis in India.

He was speaking at `Vedsevak Sanman Sohala’, a function organised by Sadguru Group to felicitate 200 ‘gurujis’ who took part in the ‘anushtan’ (recitation) of the Vedas for 16 months during the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Evil forces exist across the globe, and their evil acts continue to play out everywhere. Bangladesh is not the first case. The first case is America. I read a book written by an American author titled Cultural Development of America, in which he discusses the cultural degradation of America over the last 100 years.

