CBI didn’t arrest me for 2 years, ‘insurance arrest’ made after bail in ED case, Kejriwal to SC

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the CBI did not arrest him for nearly two years in the alleged excise policy scam and an ‘insurance arrest’ was made on June 26 after he got bail in the “harsher” money laundering case filed by the ED.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the chief minister, told a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan that no notice was served to Kejriwal by the CBI before arrest and an ex-parte arrest order passed by the trial court.

Seeking bail for the jailed Delhi CM, Singhvi submitted that Kejriwal is a constitutional functionary and was not a flight risk.

