DEO Budgam reviews preparations for smooth conduct of polls

BUDGAM: District Election Officer (DEO), Budgam, Akshay Labroo on Tuesday chaired a meeting of officers to review arrangements for the ensuing Assembly Elections- 2024 in the district.
DEO called for conducting robust exercise on identification of accommodation arrangements for all additional CAPF companies to be deployed for the smooth conduct of elections across all assembly segments of the district.
He instructed for seamless arrangements of basic amenities to the polling staff and security persons during poll exercise.
The DEO also reviewed preparations for seamless deployment, transport and route plan implementation.
He called for coherent functioning of RO offices for hassle-free facilitation of contesting candidates.
The DEO emphasized that level playing field shall be ensured to all contesting candidates in all Assembly constituencies.
SSP Budgam, Nikhil Borkar speaking at the outset deliberated on security deployment and law and order situation in the district.
Among others, the ADC Budgam, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, ASP, SDMs, SDPOs, CPO, Dy. DEO, Tehsildars and other concerned also attended the meeting.