DEO Ganderbal emphasizes strict adherence to MCC, ECI guidelines

GANDERBAL: In preparation for the upcoming Assembly election in Ganderbal district, political parties were on Tuesday thoroughly briefed on the rules and regulations governing the electoral process during a meeting held under the chairmanship of District Election Officer (DEO) Ganderbal, Shyambir. The meeting, conducted at the VC Room, aimed to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.

During the meeting, the DEO provided a detailed orientation on the election process and emphasized that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been in effect since the election notification was issued. He stressed the importance of strict adherence to the MCC and guidelines of ECI to maintain the integrity of the elections.

Master trainers present at the meeting gave comprehensive guidance on expenditure monitoring, highlighting a spending limit of Rs 40 lakhs for election-related activities in each Assembly Constituency. They also explained the procedures for obtaining necessary forms, permissions and schedules to be followed during the election period.

The DEO urged all political parties to apply for permissions online through the Suvidha app and recommended that they seek assistance from the DIO NIC for smooth issuance of these permissions.

He also advised parties to nominate an Election Expenditure Agent and an authorized person with an official email ID to ensure proper communication with the District Election Office.

Additionally, the DEO cautioned against the involvement of government employees in election campaigns, warning that strict action as per ECI guidelines would be taken against any employee found participating in the campaign activities of any political party.

Political party representatives were also informed about the various measures being implemented to ensure transparency and efficiency in the electoral process. These measures include stringent monitoring of campaign expenditures and the use of advanced technological tools like cVIGIL, Suvidha, and NCORE, provided by the Election Commission of India for real-time monitoring and swift action in case of violations.

The DEO called for the effective cooperation of all political parties to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections. He emphasized the necessity of obtaining prior permission for election campaigning, rallies, and advertisements.

