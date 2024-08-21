General Assembly Elections: DEO Srinagar impresses officers to ensure smooth facilitation to aspiring candidates

SRINAGAR: In order to ensure a smooth election process in all 08 Assembly segments of Srinagar District, the District Election Authority Srinagar on Tuesday organized a comprehensive training programme for all Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs).
The training programme was convened under the chairmanship of District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at Conference Hall of DC office Complex, here.
During the training programme, the Officers were acquainted with essential skills and knowledge to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process.
They were briefed thoroughly about Nomination process, Scrutiny, Withdrawal, Finalization of Nominations, preparation of Ballot Papers, preparation of Checklist and other areas of understanding.
Participants actively engaged in interactive sessions to enhance their understanding and proficiency in handling diverse scenarios.
Meanwhile, the District Election Officer impressed upon all the Officers to ensure smooth facilitation to all aspiring candidates in every step, right from nomination process. He emphasized them to work with utmost dedication and coordination to ensure fair and transparent conduct of Assembly Election in the district.
The DEO concluded the session by emphasizing the need for strict adherence to protocols, effective coordination among departments, and meticulous planning. This will ensure that the Assembly elections are conducted smoothly and successfully, upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency.
