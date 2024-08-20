DDC member Tral Dr Harbaksh Singh quits PDP, joins AIP

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party senior leader and DDC member from Tral Dr Harbaksh Singh on Tuesday resigned from the party and joined Awami Itehad Party.

Talking to reporters after joining the AIP, Singh, said that he hasn’t left the party for not getting the mandate but being a senior leader, he wasn’t taken into confidence.

He said that despite giving 14 years to the PDP, he wasn’t informed about the decision made by the party for Tral constituency.

He alleged that both the PDP and NC have always neglected minority community and he is hopeful that the AIP won’t repeat such things.

Singh said that he is against the policy of the PDP where they think about their family only. “I have always worked for the welfare of the people and will continue to do so irrespective of the affiliations of the party,” he said—

