Haq Khan Returns to PDP

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir minister, Abdul Haq Khan, who survived a heart attack earlier on Tuesday, has rejoined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) nearly two years after resigning from the party.

Mehbooba Mufti, after visiting Khan’s residence in Srinagar, told reporters that Haq Khan, who had previously distanced himself from the PDP due to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, has now rejoined the party and will resume his responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Haq Khan also confirmed that he has rejoined the PDP.

Khan served as the Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Law and Justice under the PDP-BJP coalition in Jammu and Kashmir.

He represented the Lolab constituency in the Legislative Assembly from 2009 to 2018. He was elected as an MLA from the Lolab constituency in 2008 and 2014 on a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket—(KNO)

