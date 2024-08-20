PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari quits party ahead of polls

Srinagar: Syed Suhail Bukhari, chief spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday resigned from the party ahead of the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari, confirmed that he has resigned from the party.

A former media consultant for the Jammu and Kashmir government, Bukhari joined the PDP in 2019 and was appointed chief spokesperson in 2023.

This development comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir is all set to go polls in three phases, an election being held after a decade.

The first phase will be held on September 18, second on September 25 and third phase on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

Earlier, DDC member from Tral, Dr Harbaksh Singh also resigned from the PDP and joined the Awami Itehad Party—(KNO)

