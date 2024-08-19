Sharad Pawar takes jibe at PM’s ‘one nation, one election’ pitch during I-Day address

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address in which the latter pitched for ‘one nation, one election’.

Addressing the nation on the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi had said frequent elections were creating hurdles in the progress of the nation and asserted “the country has to come forward for one nation, one election”.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said, “PM Modi was insisting on holding all elections simultaneously but the very next day, there is announcement of three different poll dates for three different states. The PM talks about one thing while the system takes another decision.”

