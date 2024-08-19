Cong open to talks with like-minded parties to strike ‘respectable alliance’ for J-K polls: Karra

NEW DELHI: The Congress is open to talks with like-minded parties to strike a “respectable alliance” for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls but the parameters for such a tie-up would be different from the Lok Sabha elections, party’s newly-appointed J&K chief Tariq Hameed Karra said on Monday.

In an interview with PTI, Karra also said Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party has been “outrightly rejected” by the people who have “punished” the outfit for the “idea of leaving the Congress”.

The former MP said “restoration of statehood” is of “paramount” importance for the Congress and accused the Centre of taking the “unconstitutional” step of relegating a state to a Union Territory.

