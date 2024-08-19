Amarnath Yatra Culminates Today

Srinagar: The 52-day-long Amarnath Yatra which commenced on June 29 from the twin routes of Baltal in Ganderbal and NunWan in Pahalgam culminates on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan Day on Monday.

Meanwhile, ‘Charri Mubarak’ the silver mace of Lord Shiva will reach the holy cave Shrine of Amarnath on Monday on the occasion of ‘Sharavan Purnima’ for performing traditional Puja ahead of the culmination of this year’s Yatra.

The ‘Chhari-Mubarak’ led by Mahant Deependra Giri and a group of Sadhus reached Panchtarni on Sunday from the traditional route in South Kashmir on the occasion of ‘Shravan Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi’ from Sheshnag.

The Holy Mace crossed Mahagunas Top at an altitude of 14800 feet along with a group of Sadhus while reciting religious hymns.

Mahagunas Top is the highest peak en route to the Holy Shrine of Swami Amarnath and reached

Camp Panchtarni this afternoon at around 2 PM, Mahant Giri said.

He said ‘Chhari-Mubarak’ shall be carried to Holy Cave on Monday morning on the occasion of

‘Sharavan Purnima’ and traditional Puja and rituals shall be performed chanting Vedic Hymns.

A record over 5 lakh pilgrims including national and international pay obeisance at the cave shrine of Amarnath this year. This year the authorities had made unprecedented arrangements for the devotees on both routes for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

