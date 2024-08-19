Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Takes Cognisance, Hearing on Aug 20

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to the cause list of August 20 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is scheduled to hear on Tuesday a matter titled ‘In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue’.

The Calcutta High Court recently transferred the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI.

The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor at a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked widespread protests.

The high court had ordered transfer of the probe to the CBI while hearing petitions, including the one moved by the victim’s parents praying for a court-monitored probe.

Observing that the mob violence in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was an absolute failure of state machinery, the high court had on August 16 directed the police and the hospital authorities to file affidavits on the situation there.

The high court had said it was hard to believe that the police intelligence did not have information about the gathering of 7,000 people, when the state’s lawyer told the court that a mob of such a number had assembled at the hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

