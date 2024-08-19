DGP extends greets on Raksha Bandhan

Srinagar: Director General of Police, J&K Shri R.R. Swain has extended warm greetings to the people of J&K, the martyr’s families, all ranks of J&K Police, Security Forces and their families on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
In his message, the DGP said that Raksha Bandhan is a festival that symbolizes the bond of protection and care, it symbolizes the special bonds between brothers and sisters. He expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would usher more peace, amity, harmony, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
“As we celebrate this day, let’s remember the sacrifices of our brave martyrs and their families who lost their loved ones for the safety and security of people, for the sovereignty and integrity of the nation”, DGP said.