Excise Deptt conducts raids in Budgam, seizes illicit liquor at brick kilns

BUDGAM: On the directions of the Excise Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, and under the supervision of Dy. Excise Commissioner Executive Kashmir, Tazayun Mukhtar along with the Excise & Taxation Officer Central Kashmir, officials from the Excise Range Central Kashmir conducted a series of raids at three brick kilns located in Chattergam and Dooniwara, Tehsil B.K. Pora, District Budgam.
During the raid, the team uncovered 15 liters of Lahan adjacent to one of the brick kilns. The illicit substance was immediately destroyed on the spot. The owners of the brick kilns were duly informed about the severe legal repercussions associated with illicit distillation.
In addition to the enforcement action, the senior citizens of the locality were sensitized regarding the social and health hazards of illicit liquor. They were urged to report any such illegal activities to the officials of the Excise Department promptly.
This operation underscores the commitment of the Excise Department to curb the illegal production and distribution of illicit liquor in the region. Further actions will continue to be taken to ensure compliance with the law and to protect public health and safety.
BUDGAM: On the directions of the Excise Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, and under the supervision of Dy. Excise Commissioner Executive Kashmir, Tazayun Mukhtar along with the Excise & Taxation Officer Central Kashmir, officials from the Excise Range Central Kashmir conducted a series of raids at three brick kilns located in Chattergam and Dooniwara, Tehsil B.K. Pora, District Budgam.