Director Panchayati Raj interacts with newly appointed Panchayat Secretaries in Srinagar

‘Adopt innovative approaches in addressing challenges faced by rural communities’

SRINAGAR: The Director, Panchayati Raj, J&K, Sham Lal, interacted with newly appointed Panchayat Secretaries on Wednesday at the Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD) Srinagar.

The interaction was part of a 28-day training program designed for the new appointees.

The training program aims to equip the newly recruited Panchayat Secretaries with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their roles effectively and contribute to the overall development of their respective Panchayats.

Sham Lal emphasized the pivotal role of Panchayat Secretaries in the effective implementation of government schemes and the overall development of rural areas.

He urged the newly appointed officials to work with dedication and a sense of responsibility, ensuring that the benefits of various government initiatives reach the last mile.

The Director also highlighted the importance of transparency, accountability, and proactive governance in the functioning of Panchayats.

He encouraged the Panchayat Secretaries to adopt innovative approaches in addressing the challenges faced by rural communities and to act as a bridge between the government and the public.

Earlier, Director, Rural Development Department (RDD) Kashmir, Shabir Hussain, inaugurated the training module in Srinagar.

Dr. Javeed Rasheed, Assistant Professor at the Department of Social Work, University of Kashmir, delivered an insightful presentation on the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) Scheme, detailing its objectives, key focus areas, funding structure, and various components.

Aaliya Khan, Thematic Expert on Women and Child at the State Panchayat Resource Centre (SPRC), discussed the monitoring mechanisms for capacity building and training. She also provided a comprehensive overview of the Training Management Portal, an essential tool for effective training management.

Shahid Bashir, Thematic Expert at the District Panchayat Resource Centre (DPRC), delivered a detailed presentation on localization of SDG and nine thematic area planning.

Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Soibugh, Budgam, gave an extensive lecture on the Panchayat Election Process, covering both procedural and regulatory aspects.

