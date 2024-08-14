Arrest of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed is an ‘internal issue’ of Pak military: Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s jailed former premier on Tuesday termed the arrest of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed as an “internal issue” of the military and said that the army’s action against the former general has nothing to do with his party.

Hameed served as the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021, when Khan was prime minister and was accused of meddling in political affairs at his behest.

“Khan sahib said just this that ‘it is the army’s internal matter’ and that whatever action the army has taken has nothing to do with the PTI or Khan sahib,” Khan’s legal representative Intezar Panjutha said.

