Wayanad landslides linked to 10% heavier rainfall due to climate change: Study

NEW DELHI: The deadly landslides in Kerala’s ecologically fragile Wayanad district were triggered by a heavy burst of rainfall, made 10 per cent heavier by climate change, according to a new rapid attribution study by a global team of scientists.

Researchers from India, Sweden, the US and the UK warned that such events will become more common as the climate continues to warm.

To measure the impact of human-caused climate change, the scientists from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group analysed climate models with high enough resolution to accurately reflect rainfall in the relatively small study area.

