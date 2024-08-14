CASO in Doda’s Shivgarh Assar underway

Doda: Security forces have recovered one M4 carbine and three bag packs from encounter site in Shivgarh Dhar area of Assar in Doda district whereas the cordon and search (CASO) operation is underway in the forests, Officials said Wednesday.

Sources said that after exchange of fire last evening, terrorists have fled into the forests but couldn’t take some ammunition along.

“The US made M4 carbine has been recovered including three bag packs which were having incriminating material including ammunition. Cordon and search operation is underway,” said a source.

Last evening around 7.12 pm the contact with terrorists was established but due to darkness operation was suspended for the night and resumed this morning.

SSP Doda Javed Iqbal said that operation is underway and details will be given once it ends—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print