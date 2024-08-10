DSEK orders change in school timing from Aug-12

Srinagar: Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Saturday changed school timing in Kashmir division.

 

According to the official orders in this regard, the timing for school falling within Srinagar Municipal limits will be 9Am to 3Pm while the educational institutes falling outside Municipal limits of Srinagar District and other areas of Kashmir Province shall remain open from 10Am to 4Pm.

 

DSEK said that the new school timing for both government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division, with effect from August-12—

