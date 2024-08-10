Bangladesh Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan Decides To Resign Amid Student Protest: Report

Dhaka: The Chief Justice of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Obaidul Hassan on Saturday decided to step down from his post in the face of protests by the students who issued an ultimatum to him and judges of the Appellate Division to resign by 1 pm, according to media reports.

The 65-year-old judge will tender his resignation after consulting President Mohammed Shahabuddin in the evening, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

The chief justice revealed his decision around 1 pm after protesters of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement gathered at the court premises.

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, issued an ultimatum demanding the resignation of the chief justice and the justices of the Appellate Division.

Abdullah said the protesters threatened to besiege their residences, The Daily Star newspaper said.

Earlier, Chief Justice Hassan called for a full court meeting with all justices from both divisions of the Supreme Court.

However, the protesting students viewed the convening of the full court meeting as a judiciary coup and announced a siege of the High Court premises.

In the face of student protest, Chief Justice Hassan postponed the meeting and later said that he would step down.

Bangladesh Army personnel were deployed at the Supreme Court premises as hundreds of protesting students gathered.

Around 1 pm, army personnel were stationed in the main building, annexe building, and other areas around the Supreme Court.

They urged the protesters to maintain peace and called on them to avoid damaging government properties.

Chief Justice Hassan told journalists at the apex court premises that he has decided to resign considering the safety of the judges of Supreme Court, High Court and lower courts across the country amid the emerging situation, The Daily Star reported.

“There are some formalities for the resignation. Completing those, I will send my resignation letter to President Mohammed Shahabuddin by this evening,” he added.

Asked whether other judges of the Supreme Court will also resign, the Chief Jusitce said, “It’s their decision.” Following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled to India on Monday following the political turmoil in Bangladesh, 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on Thursday as the head of an interim government.

His government is expected to announce fresh elections after bringing the law-and-order situation under control following the deadly anti-government demonstrations against the Hasina government that had led to massive violence, now abating. (Agencies)

