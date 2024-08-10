2 soldiers injured in Anantnag encounter, ops on: Army

Srinagar: Two army personnel have been injured in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kokernag area Anantnag district in Saturday, the Army said.

The Army in a post on X, said that based on a specific input, a joint operation was launched in Kokernag area.

It said contact was established and firefight ensued during which two personnel have been injured and evacuated from the area.

“Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar today in general area Kokernag, Anantnag. Contact was established and firefight ensued. Two personnel have been injured and evacuated from the area. Operations are in progress,” it said—(KNO)

