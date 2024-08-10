Efforts to infuse narrative what happened in our neighbourhood will happen in India deeply concerning: VP

JODHPUR: Taking strong exception to some remarks by a few Congress leaders comparing the situation in Bangladesh with India, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said efforts by some to infuse a narrative that what happened in our neighbourhood is bound to happen in our country is deeply concerning.

“How can a citizen of this country having been a Member of Parliament, and the other who has seen enough of Foreign Service takes no time in saying that what happened in the neighbourhood will happen in India,” Dhankhar said while addressing the legal fraternity here at a platinum jubilee function of the Rajasthan High Court.

“Efforts by some to infuse a narrative that what happened in our neighbourhood is bound to happen in our Bharat, is deeply concerning,” he said.

