Div Com for keen participation in Tiranga Rally, I-Day in Valley

Srinagar: As the fervor for the celebration of Independence Day gains momentum in Kashmir Division, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and Inspector General of Police, V K Birdi Wednesday chaired a joint meeting at TRC Srinagar to review the arrangements for the celebration of National Festival and Tiranga Rally.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat; Commissioner SMC, Dr Owais Ahmad and DIG Central Kashmir, the meeting was attended by SSP Srinagar SSP Traffic, HoDs & Officer of Health, Education, Floriculture, Social Welfare, Tourism, Hospitality & Protocol, FCS&CA, ICDS, H&H, Information, R&B, KPDCL, PHE, I&FC, UEED, Youth Services & Sports, CRPF, Army and other civil departments.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com stressed on the enthusiastic participation in both the events including Tiranga Rally & I-Day celebration for the successful conduct of important events.

He highlighted the significance of these special events in fostering the spirit of Nationalism and also detailed the SoPs for the participants and officers to be followed strictly.

He further directed officers to sensitize staff and other participants regarding appropriate behavior at the time of Flag hoisting and singing of the National Anthem.

The Tiranga Rally will be held from SKICC to Botanical Garden on August 12 and will witness the participation of more than 10,000 individuals.

Meanwhile, he directed officers of concerned departments for meticulous arrangements with respect to seating arrangements, Sanitation, drinking water facility, electricity, installation of LEDs and Sound System at the main venue of Independence Day.

Moreover, Div Com urged officers for enthusiastic participation in the Swachhta Pakhwada campaign to clean their offices and premises besides directing them to plant trees under the theme ‘Ek Ped Shahidoon Ke Naam’ to honour the sacrifices of martyrs.

He also directed KPDCL and HoDs of Departments for illumination of office buildings and vital infrastructure on the eve of National Festival of Independence Day.

Div Com also assigned the responsibility to officers for ensuring foolproof arrangements for civil facilities, traffic management and security for both the events.

