CS for pacing up works of Dal, Nigeen conservation

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held a meeting of Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to take appraisal of the progress made on works to develop the twin lakes of Dal and Nigeen here.

Those who were present includes Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD; VC, LCMA; besides other concerned officers of the Department.

Dulloo while having appraisal of the ongoing projects for beautification and conservation of Dal and Nigeen Lakes impressed upon the concerned to ensure further acceleration in the works initiated for conservation and development of the Dal and Nigeen lakes.

He stressed on taking the tendering process to logical conclusion so that the work on these illustrious projects would be taken in hand and completed within the specific timeframes.

The Chief Secretary took this occasion to also advice the Department to take assessment of all the demands and concerns taken up by the Dal dwellers and those by Houseboat owners here. He enjoined upon the concerned to consider them on merits and resolve all the genuine ones without any delay.

The Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur gave a detailed account of the projects under progress and those in pipeline to make Dal and Nigeen lakes among the most beautiful and developed lakes in the country.

She gave out that the commercial production of NAFED project for biomethanation of weeds has started from June this year. It was further added that the plant has a capacity of 70000 MT with supply of 2600 tons of waste supplied till now.

Regarding other projects like installation of Musical fountains it was revealed that DPR has been prepared and administrative approval is currently sought from the finance department to float tenders.

As far as the works like installation of high jet fountains and Ferris Wheel inside Dal Lake, establishment of Amusement Park near Shalimar Canalunder PPP mode it was given out that the consultations with National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) are going on which are shortly making a visit to the city to finalize the Terms of Reference (ToR) for these projects.

Besides the meeting was informed that 5 more clusters of cascade aerators with 1300 nozzles/fountains at an estimated cost of Rs 8.71 crore are being set up in the Northern Foreshore area under CAPEX to enhance oxygenation of Dal waters and add beauty to the lake.

The meeting also took appraisal of the status of the projectIntegrated Management Plan for conservation of Dal Nigeen Lake Ecosystem funded under PMDP. It was added that the RFP for PDMCwas been floated on 19th of June and the project is expected to be completed by 2027.

The meeting was informed that 605 houseboats out of total tourism registered 888 in Dal lake are being connected through a floating Type of Sewerage Network at a cost of Rs 6.5 Cr.

About the development of eco hamlets it was given out that one namely Kachri Mohalla has been completed at Rs 4.33 Cr. Moreover 28 internal hamlets are being taken up under PMDP project for development. The scope of works includes sewerage treatment (4-5MLD), beautification, slope stabilization , eco parks, catchment area management etc.

About dredging work, the meeting was apprised that 140,000 cubic meters of silt has been removed from the settling basin during the last two years besides shoreline dredging of 1.5 km has also been done for the first time in Nishat Basin.

As far as the deweeding of the water surface is concerned it was divulged that out of 4, Gagri Basin and Nigeen basins are clear. Lokut Dal will be done by 15th August and Hazratbal by 31st August this year. It was added that the open expanse of Dal Lake has been extended to more than 20.3 sq km for the first time making the view of Dal more attractive for tourists.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print