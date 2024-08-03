Amit Shah appeals to citizen to participate ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to people to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and said it has evolved into a national movement awakening the basic unity in every Indian.

Shah said citizens should hoist the national flag at their houses, take a selfie with it and upload the picture on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website: harghartiranga.com.

“PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s #HarGharTiranga campaign has evolved into a national movement over the last two years, awakening the basic unity in every Indian across the length and breadth of the nation. I appeal to all citizens to bolster this movement further and participate in it with the same enthusiasm again,” he wrote on X. (PTI)

