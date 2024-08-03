SC verdict on Dalit quota sub-categorisation may help BJP boost outreach

NEW DELHI: The BJP may not have taken a categorical stand at the national level on the Supreme Court’s landmark decision allowing states to create sub-categorisation within the SCs and STs, but several of its leaders are of the view that the verdict can help the party boost its outreach to the more disadvantaged sections of Dalits.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has assiduously cultivated the numerically-weaker Scheduled Castes (SCs) in many states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, over the years, and the apex court’s verdict may allow the party to promise these communities with their most coveted wish — their fair share in government jobs and schemes, they said.

The erosion of Dalit votes that hit the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha polls has sent its brain trust to the drawing board, as the party looks to reinvigorate its outreach to the community after the opposition’s allegation that the Narendra Modi government wanted to change the Constitution found some traction in the election.

